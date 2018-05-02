Football 2018 Summer Football Camps & 7-on-7 Events

I will be updating this post with all of the 7-on-7 and summer camp dates that I am made aware of. Email your events to Luke@ArkansasVarsity.com 7-on-7 Dates June 1: Fountain Lake 7-on-7 June 2: 10th annual BSN Beast of the East 7 on 7 Tournament - Hoxie June 6-8: UCA 7-on-7 Camp - University of Central Arkansas June 7-8: 4th Annual AR 7on7 Classic at Hendrix College June 8: Small Town Shootout at Poyen June 8: Slingin' It In The South 7-on-7 at UAM June 12: Benton 7-on-7 June 14: Camden-Fairview 7-on-7 June 15-16: Shootout of the South - Pulaski Academy June 16: 6th Annual Charleston Tiger Football Foundation 7 On 7 Showcase - Charleston July 12-14: Southwest Elite 7-on-7 at Shiloh Christian July 13: Bryce Briggs 7-on-7 at Lake Hamilton SUMMER CAMPS May 19: Arkansas Tech Elite Prospect Camp - Arkansas Tech University May 19: Kevin Payne Football Camp - Camden Fairview May 27: Scott Maxfield Elite Camp 1 - Henderson State June 1: Arkansas Tech QB Camp - Arkansas Tech University June 2: Natural State Elite Camp - War Memorial Stadium June 3: Razorback Night Camp 1 - University of Arkansas June 3: UCA One Day Camp - University of Central Arkansas June 3: UAPB Monster Camp - War Memorial Stadium June 3-4: Tiger OL/DL Camp - Ouachita Baptist June 6-8: UCA Line Camp - University of Central Arkansas June 7: Arkansas Tech LB/Kickers Camp - Arkansas Tech University June 8: Tiger Specialist Camp - Ouachita Baptist June 9: Tyrell Johnson Skills & Development Camp - Little Rock Episcopal June 9: Razorback Night Camp 2 - University of Arkansas June 9: UCA One Day Camp - University of Central Arkansas June 10: Hud Jackson Jr & Sr Camp - University of Arkansas Monticello June 10-12: Arkansas Tech OL/DL Skills Camp - Arkansas Tech University June 11-12: Razorback Overnight Pad Camp - University of Arkansas June 13-15: Mulerider Overnight Camp - Southern Arkansas University June 14: Razorback Elite QB/WR Academy - University of Arkansas June 14: Razorback Elite OL/DL Pad Camp - University of Arkansas June 15: Arkansas State Elite Camp - Arkansas State University June 15: Friday Night Stripes Camp - University of Central Arkansas June 16: Razorback Night Camp 3 - University of Arkansas June 16: Razorback Kicking Academy - University of Arkansas June 17: Harding University Jr's & Sr's Camp 1 - Harding University June 18: Arkansas Tech DL Pass Rush Camp - Arkansas Tech University June 22: Harding University Jr's & Sr's Camp 2 - Harding University June 23: Scott Maxfield Elite Camp 2 - Henderson State July 7: Harding University Jr's & Sr's Camp 3 - Harding University July 21: UCA One Day Camp - University of Central Arkansas July 28: Hud Jackson Jr & Sr Camp - University of Arkansas Monticello